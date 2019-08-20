Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther E. Perron. View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Esther E. Perron, a lifelong resident of Pembroke, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Concord, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Esther was born on April 19, 1927 in Pembroke, the daughter of the late George S. and Aurore (Theroux) Woodward.



She worked for over 30 years as a components inspector for General Electric until her retirement. She enjoyed trips to Hampton Beach, crocheting, quilting, sewing and spending time with family particularly her grandchildren. She was a member of the Pembroke Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for several years.



In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her husband, Fernand A. "Blackie" Perron in 2007, a son, John M. Perron in 2011 and siblings, Donald Woodward, Gladys Oparowske, Lillian Lesmerise, Pauline Isabelle, Arthur Bussiere, Russell Bussiere and Richard Bussiere.



She is survived by her children, Lorraine Perkins and her husband John, her daughter-in-law Diane Perron, Judi Cannon and her husband Larry, Michael Perron and his wife Sue, Bonnie Carter and her husband Bob, Jeff Perron and his wife Suzanne LaPorte, and sister Anne Emmond; brother-in-law, Larry Perron and his wife Ingrid, 14 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family thanks the Staff of Pleasant View Nursing Home for providing excellent care in her later years. Esther's favorite color was red. Her family is requesting if you will be joining us for services, please wear red if you would like.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



Esther E. Perron, a lifelong resident of Pembroke, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Concord, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Esther was born on April 19, 1927 in Pembroke, the daughter of the late George S. and Aurore (Theroux) Woodward.She worked for over 30 years as a components inspector for General Electric until her retirement. She enjoyed trips to Hampton Beach, crocheting, quilting, sewing and spending time with family particularly her grandchildren. She was a member of the Pembroke Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for several years.In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her husband, Fernand A. "Blackie" Perron in 2007, a son, John M. Perron in 2011 and siblings, Donald Woodward, Gladys Oparowske, Lillian Lesmerise, Pauline Isabelle, Arthur Bussiere, Russell Bussiere and Richard Bussiere.She is survived by her children, Lorraine Perkins and her husband John, her daughter-in-law Diane Perron, Judi Cannon and her husband Larry, Michael Perron and his wife Sue, Bonnie Carter and her husband Bob, Jeff Perron and his wife Suzanne LaPorte, and sister Anne Emmond; brother-in-law, Larry Perron and his wife Ingrid, 14 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family thanks the Staff of Pleasant View Nursing Home for providing excellent care in her later years. Esther's favorite color was red. Her family is requesting if you will be joining us for services, please wear red if you would like.Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23rd at 10 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.