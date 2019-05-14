Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Raphael Church Walker Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Esther Jane (Trask) Cashin, 85, of Manchester, died May 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Keene on April 30, 1934, she was the daughter of Laurent and Elizabeth (Hebert) Trask. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.



She graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1951. She also graduated from Moore General Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse in 1954.



In her early years, Esther worked as a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. Later, she was a loving and dedicated homemaker. Until her retirement in 1996, she was a skilled and highly regarded operating room nurse with Catholic Medical Center.



Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of St. Raphael Church. She was a volunteer with the Parish Nurse Program as well as various church events.



Esther was a gifted seamstress who loved quilting, knitting, and making costumes for her grandchildren. She was a talented painter and created beautiful barrel stave paintings. Spending time at Hampton Beach with her sisters was among her favorite pastimes.



Esther was a strong woman who was steadfast in her faith and support for her husband, Alderman William B. Cashin. She will be remembered for her quick, dry wit and sense of humor. She enjoyed scrabble, gardening, and cooking meals for her family.



The family would like to thank Suzanne M. Cashin, R.N., for her countless hours over the last two years caring for Esther. Esther made it clear that she wanted to remain at home. Sue made this possible through her medical expertise, medication management, and caring hands. They would also like to thank the Home Health and Hospice, VNA, Visiting Angels, and most recently, Bright Star Care.



Family members include her husband of 57 years, William B. Cashin; two sons, William P. Cashin and his wife, Kimberly, and Christopher J. Cashin and his wife, Cheryl; five grandchildren, Liam, Hannah, Colin, Alison, and Andrea; and two sisters, Laura Blevin and Mary Carrier.



She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Gagnon.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Church, Walker Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



For more information visit:







