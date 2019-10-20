Esther N. (Campbell) Battistelli. 91, of Manchester, died October 13, 2019 at her residence after a short illness. She was born in Bedford on September 8, 1928. She grew up in Bedford and was educated in the local school system.
She was employed for many years as a machinist at Granite State Packing Company. In 1947, Esther married the love of her life, Albert Battistelli, and together they shared 63 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2010. She loved getting together with family and friends and always looked forward with great anticipation to her vacations at Nash Stream in northern New Hampshire. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and friend.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sons Daniel Battistelli and Richard Battistelli.
Members of her family include her sons Albert Battistelli and his wife Susan of Tuftonboro, Michael Battistelli and Randy Battistelli both of Manchester, eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no calling hours. Urn burial will be held on Tuesday October 22 at 11 am at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH. The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2019