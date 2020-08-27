1/1
Ethan Harwood
1995 - 2020
Ethan Harwood, 24, of Bedford, passed away on August 24th, 2020. Born in Nashua, NH on November 4th, 1995, he was the son of Mark and Edith Harwood.

Ethan grew up in Bedford, NH and graduated from Bedford High School. He was a Computer Technician training to be a Cybersecurity Analyst. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving Mother and Father; brother Nicholas Smith; sister in-law Danni Smith; grandparents Ruth and James Harwood; aunts and uncles Lisa and Scott Palmi, Robin and Jean Ruiter, Jill and Dave Lamontagne, Wendy and Steve Jarry, Brad and Sharon Vinecombe, Rita Diamond; cousins Joshua Palmi, Amy Palmi, Tyler and Aly Palmi, Rey Rubio, Chris Vinecombe, Brett Vinecombe, Jeff Vinecombe, Brad Jarry, Felicia Jarry, Kimberly Jarry, Craig Vinecombe, Eric Vinecombe, Eric Vinecombe, Jean-Paul Ruiter and Roxane Craft and Niece Elle Rubio; and many loving friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday August 28, 2020 between 3-5pm at Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home 26 Kinsley St, Nashua NH.

Condolences may be offered at www.zissweeneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
carol mercier
August 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
carol mercier
August 27, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Zis-Sweeney Funeral Home
