NORTHWOOD - Ethan Owen Janelle, 37, died April 21, 2019, in his home from undiagnosed heart disease.
Born Jan. 22, 1982, in Manchester, he attended Northwood and Concord schools.
Ethan worked as operations manager for EZ Docking in Northwood.
Family members include his wife, Jonna (Tower) Janelle; his children, Skyler Nelson and Zachariah Nelson, both of Northwood; his mother, Brenda (Warwick) Griffin and Kimothy Griffin (stepfather) of Pittsfield; his brother, Jay Janelle of Pittsfield and Jay's children, Vincent and Domenic; his aunts, Pauline Janelle, Claire Janelle, Sister Mary Rita of Manchester, and Kathy Janelle of Pittsfield; many friends; and his best pals, Walter and Winston, his dogs.
Ethan was predeceased by his grandparents, Laurent and Eva Janelle; his grandfather, James "Jack" Warwick; and his uncle, Paul Janelle.
SERVICES: Funeral services are planned for Saturday, April 27, in Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road, Route 4, Lee.
A private burial for family will take place in Old Center Cemetery in Deerfield at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe page that will be established for his children.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 24, 2019