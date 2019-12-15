Ethel A. Chaput, 95, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Ethel was born on April 30, 1924, to John and Florence (Young) McDonald. Raised in Manchester, N.H., she graduated from Central High School in 1941. She was an active participant in many community organizations. Ethel was a longtime member of Bethany Chapel where she served as Trustee, Preacher, Poet and Justice of the Peace. Retired from Liberty Mutual Ins Co. after 30 years of service. She reinstituted Emblem Club #19 in the state of NH in 1988 and traveled throughout the United States with fellow members to meetings and conferences. She was a past president of the Elliot Volunteer Associates and a member for 27 years.
Family members include her husband Gerald Chaput of Hooksett, N.H.; son Alfred Marcouillier and his wife Janice; grandchildren Kate, Lauren, Taylor and John; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Quinn and Oliver; son Richard Marcouillier of Auburn, N.H.; grandchildren Ryan and Evan; and great-grandchild Eleanor; sister Janet Butler of Roslindale, Mass.; and loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters Muriel and Hazel, brothers John and James.
SERVICES: A prayer service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Bethany Community Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, NH 03103.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Road Manchester, NH. 03103.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019