Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103

MANCHESTER - Ethel (Hicks) Seabury Menard passed away January 24, having lived a life full of family, friends, laughter and love.



Born June 29, 1922 in Medford, MA to Arthur and Ethel Russell Hicks. Ethel was raised in Arlington, MA where she met and married Ralph Seabury. They moved to Chester, NH in 1945 and she remained there for over fifty years. She was married to Philip Menard, Sr. for nineteen years, later moving to Londonderry. Due to declining eyesight Ethel spent several years rotating between her daughters' homes before moving to Villa Crest in 2017.



After her homemaking years raising her three girls, she worked for Dr. Channing Eluto in Manchester. Renowned for her cooking, Ethel enjoyed travel, church suppers, and dancing, and was an avid Red Sox fan. She had a fondness for pastries, desserts, and "a good drink!" Ethel was a member of the North Chester Ladies Aide, a founding member of the Chester Neighbourhood Club, and bowled in leagues at Lakeside Lanes. She was a volunteer for RSVP and Care Givers. Ethel appreciated the sight aides provided by Future In Sight and enjoyed Talking Books.



Ethel was predeceased by her husband Philip Menard, Sr. and his children Phil, Jr., Steve, Danny, Nelson and Judy Brown, as well as three sisters and two brothers.



She is survived by her daughters, Gale Pitarys (Nicholas), Janet Krenke (Richard) and Linda Seabury (Fred Matuszewski); grandchildren Lisa Kwiek, Spencer Barrett, Keegan McGuinness, and four great grandchildren. A brother, Clifford Hicks and many nieces and nephews. Stepsons Ron, Ken, Ralph, Alfred, Ernie, and David Menard; stepdaughters Jeanne Hicks, and Theresa McGregor; as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren.



Ethel appreciated the many visitors, phone calls, and good wishes from those who have meant so much in her life. The family appreciates the care she received at Villa Crest and a recent stay at the Elliot Hospital.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to



SERVICES: A Celebration of Ethel's Life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.



For more information and online guestbook please visit



