MANCHESTER - Ethel A. (Soule) Tremblay, 82, went to Heaven on December 24, 2019, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born in Manchester on February 28, 1937, the daughter of Walter and Cecile (Lefebvre) Soule.
She was a loving, caring soul. She loved her family, her animals, and bowling. She was a caregiver for many years prior to her retirement.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Tremblay, a brother, Richard Soule and a sister, Cathy Brown.
Family members include two daughters, Diane Boutin and her husband, Jacques, of New Boston, and Linda Beliveau, of Weare; a sister, Bette Soule; seven grandchildren, Karen and Kelly Lacerte, Caitlyn and Jacob Boutin, Tyler, Jason, and Brooklyn Beliveau; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, Lowell Street, Manchester.
Committal prayers will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery, South Beech Street.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 27, 2019