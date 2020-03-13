MANCHESTER - Ethel E. (Davis) Hunter, 95, a resident of Manchester since 1942, died on Wednesday, March 12, 2020, in The Arbors of Bedford.
She was the wife of the late Howard M. Hunter, who died in 2004.
Family members include her two sons, David Hunter and his wife Margot, and Paul Hunter and his wife Gina; and her granddaughter, Emily.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2020