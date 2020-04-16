Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel (Koehler) Jewett. View Sign Service Information Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell 122 Princeton Boulevard Lowell , MA 01851 (978)-458-6841 Service 10:00 AM Ethel's Funeral Service will be live-streamed from the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home Lowell , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt



Ethel (Koehler) Jewett, 97, of North Andover, Massachusetts, formerly of Pelham, New Hampshire, Danvers, Massachusetts and Morrow, Georgia, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Brightview in North Andover, where she was actively engaged in the community since 2013. She was the beloved wife of the late Elwin S. Jewett.



Born in Lowell, MA on January 4, 1923, she was the daughter of William S. and Lucy A. (Lyon) Koehler. She grew up in nearby Pelham, NH, attended the University of New Hampshire where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1943, and later, obtained a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Salem State College in 1972.



Ethel married Elwin in 1943, and together they raised four children: the late Martha Swindell and surviving husband Michael of Danvers, MA, Deborah Properzio and husband Paul of Andover, MA, Bruce Jewett and wife Kimberly of Pelham, NH, and Douglas Jewett of Morrow, GA. She is survived by a sister, Doris L. Tirrell of Pelham, NH. She also is survived by six grandchildren: Sarah Lavigne, Amanda Carter, Nicholas Swindell, September Ingram, Alyssa Jewett, and Lucy Kropiwnicki as well as seven great-grandchildren.



She began her professional career as a hospital dietician and soon after became an accredited school teacher. She taught elementary school in Pelham, NH and in Beverly, MA. She also taught Home Economics for many years at Masconomet Regional High School and was active in creating costumes for their drama program. In 1972, she and Elwin, along with their son Douglas, relocated to Georgia, where she was instrumental in developing the curriculum for the first Public School Kindergartens. She then taught in that program for many years before retirement.



Ethel also served as an Instructor in the Continuing Education Department of Clayton State University, leading Early Childhood Education certification courses until the age of 80. She was a very active member of Morrow First United Methodist Church, serving as Communications Chair, Certified Lay Speaker and member of The Ramblers.



Ethel was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time in the White Mountains, enjoying the native birds and plants, pursuing creative activities such as sewing, knitting and crafts, and especially, gardening. Most of all, she loved spending summers with family and friends at her Sunset Lake house in Hampstead, NH.



SERVICES - Due to current gathering restrictions, Ethel's Funeral Service will be live-streamed from the Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, Lowell, on Friday, April 17 at 10 AM, where only immediate family will be in attendance. To join the family online from any internet-connected device, please click on a

