Ethel K. Arsenault

MERRIMACK - Ethel K. Arsenault, 82, of Merrimack, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua after a period of declining health.

Born in Boston, Mass., on Feb. 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John M. Ludvigsen and Elizabeth (Hanify) Delvental.

She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Arsenault in 1991, and a brother, John F. Ludvigsen.

Family members include a brother, Ronald Ludvigsen and his wife Carol of Dedham, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Peggy Ludvigsen; and nieces, nephews and her wonderful, caring friends

.

SERVICES: Visitation hours are Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. A service will take place at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, Mass., on Friday, Feb. 14, at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of Nashua.

rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020
