Manchester, NH - Ethel Muriel (Nye) Lesko, age 90, passed away May 29, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Nursing Center. Ethel was born on June 4, 1929, in Manchester, NH, to George and Flora Nye and lived in Manchester and at the age of nine moved to Auburn. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. On December 4, 1951, she married Edward Lesko. Edward was in the Navy. Ethel and the children lived along the east coast wherever he was stationed.Ethel enjoyed bowling, knitting, and making slippers for her children and grandchildren, spending time with her sisters and singing in the choir and being part of the Longmeadow Congregational Church.Ethel is survived by her children, son Michael E. Lesko; son Mark E. Lesko; son Edward J. Lesko; and son Eric J. Lesko. Always proud of her grandchildren Traci (Lesko) Nolan; Gregory Lesko; Jason Lesko; Amanda (Lesko) Horne; Amy Lesko; Alex Lesko; Zachary Lesko; Trevor Lesko; Erica Lesko; Tyler Lesko; great-grandchildren Lindsay Nolan; Alanna Nolan; Cameron Lesko; Phoenix Lesko; Asher Horne; Jase Horne; Skylar Demanch; Camren Demanch; Lilleigh Allen; Kaydence Lesko; and Addyson Beam.Ethel is survived by her sister Beverly (Nye) Kobel and predeceased by her siblings- John Nye; Ruth Aaren; George Nye; Matthew Nye; Doris Nye; Robert Nye; Lillian Cochran; Shirley Norris; Albert Nye; and Perley Nye.Due to the Corona Virus and restrictions to gatherings, the service for Ethel will be held in the fall at the Longmeadow Congregational Church in Auburn, NH.The family would like to thank the staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Center for their dedicated care.