Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM Cremation Society of New Hampshire 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Lawrence Church 1 East Union Street Goffstown , NH

GOFFSTOWN - Eugene A. "Gene" Pelletier passed away on Oct. 1, 2019, in Goffstown. His health declined steadily over the past couple of years, but he remained a fighter and optimistic to the end.



Born on Jan. 20, 1935, in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Isabelle Graziano and James Pelletier. He was a longtime resident of Merrimack, where he and Arline, his wife of 59 years, raised their two children. He was a leader in the youth baseball program in Merrimack when his children were young. He took great pride in helping his kids understand the value of working hard to succeed in sports and in life.



For the past 12 years, Gene lived in Goffstown. He took an extremely active role in his grandchildren's lives, and rarely missed an opportunity to cheer them on at their sports games or celebrate their academic success. Slipping his grandchildren a secret $10 bill at the end of a visit or an extra scoop of ice cream after dinner was one of his simple pleasures.



Gene had a long and fulfilling career in the electronics business in sales. He was tenacious, outgoing, hard-working and fearless - a natural salesman.



He was an avid golfer, spending countless hours playing each year from early spring to late fall. Even as his game deteriorated, the thought of playing each spring helped get him through the lengthy New Hampshire winters. When not playing golf, Gene was tuning in to his beloved Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He enjoyed watching games at home with his son and wife, and cursed the fact that two of his grandchildren never let him forget that they were New York Yankees fans.



Gene will always be remembered for his fierce love and generosity. Nothing mattered more to Gene than spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed.



Family members include his wife, Arline of Goffstown; his son, Mike and his wife Joanne of Bedford; his daughter, Suzanne and her husband Jason Lannert of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Marty, Siobhan, Julien Lannert and Otto Lannert; his brother, Raymond and his wife Florence of Westfield, Mass.; his sister, Sandi Machler and her husband Ronald of Douglasville, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Services are Saturday, Oct. 5. A memorial gathering is planned from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. in the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. from St. Lawrence Church, 1 E. Union St., Goffstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington Va. 22215. Online memorial donations can be made here:



