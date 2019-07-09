|
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
MANCHESTER - Eugene D. Bowers Jr., 75, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Monmouth, Ill., on June 14, 1944, he was the son of Eugene D. and Madeline (Britt) Bowers Sr.
He was educated in Illinois and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Midstate College.
Eugene worked for Home Insurance Co. for 25 years. During his employment with Home Insurance he was audit supervisor in Peoria, Ill., and audit manager in Charlotte, N.C.; regional audit manager in Minneapolis, Minn.; and a premium audit manager and vice president in Manchester. In addition, he worked for Syndicated Service as vice president of regulatory/compliance auditing in Manchester for 5 years, and Lowey & Associates for 10 years.
Eugene was active in PAAS with a variety of different capacities and has been active with NSIPA board level since 1981. He also has received three presidential awards and a distinguished service award along with a lifetime achievement award from NSIPA. He was also a member of government regulatory and taxation subcommittees of Manchester Chamber of Commerce.
Eugene was a professional, organized and respectful man. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved to travel. Eugene was extremely proud of his country and his service in the U.S. Air Force as a sergeant, and in the strategic air command for two years while stationed on Okinawa. Above all, he will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Family includes his beloved wife of 52 years, Joyce A. (Demarais) Bowers of Manchester; two children, Denise M. Persechino and husband Joseph of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Eugene E. Bowers III of Manchester; three grandchildren, Nicholas Persechino and fiancee Tasha, Chelsey Persechino and fiance Nathan, and Tyler Bowers; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Persechino, and Casey Rothleder.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service starting promptly at noon in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Committal prayers with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Queen City Chapter #18, 251 Maple St., Manchester, N.H. 03103 or New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, N.H. 03276.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 9, 2019
