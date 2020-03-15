Eugene E. "Gitch" Godfrey, 79, of Manchester, NH died peacefully March 2, 2020 after bravely battling heart, lung and kidney problems. The son of the late Edward E. and Stella (Howard) Godfrey, he was born with intellectual and physical difficulties in Newport, NH, November 6, 1940.His formative years were spent at the Laconia State School. In 1958 he moved to A & A Farms in Manchester where he worked for the next 25 years caring for prize winning hogs and assisting with the commercial vegetable gardens. Over the years, Gitch learned to drive tractors, plow, fertilize, harrow, assist with cutting and splitting cordwood and mow lawns. he was very proud of all he could do. He even learned to overcome a serious stuttering problem. He remained at the Duford homestead after the commercial farming ended as a valued family member and caretaker of the property. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, shooting pool at the East Side Club, where he was a lifetime member, watching NASCAR races, caring for his dog Sheba, listening to country music, day tripping to the Deerfield Fair, and visiting with his many friends, who were very dear to him, especially Colin Egan and Bob Zeigler. In recent years, due to failing health, he was the master of the TV remote, watching game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune and Lawrence Welk reruns. Wherever he was, he always inspired smiles and laughter. In the innocence and spirit of Gitch's memory, please do a kind act, a nice gesture paid forward or just leave someone smiling.Left to grieve are the Duford, Moul, and Hand Families. A celebration of his life is planned at the Duford Homestead June 14, 2020.

