On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Eugene "Gene" Edgar Randlett, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 88 from respiratory failure, prior to testing positive for the coronavirus, in a Manchester, N.H., hospital.



Gene was born Oct. 1, 1931, the son of Edgar Randlett and Ethel Stanbery, in Concord NH. On Dec. 16, 1962, he married Elizabeth "Betty," whom he leaves behind with 57 years of marriage, from Allenstown, N.H. Together, they owned Gene and Betty's Variety for a period of time after they were married. He was well-known as an employee at Sundeen Lumber and Building Center, in Manchester where he worked for 30 years. He carried his experience and knowledge over to Benson's Lumber and Hardware in Derry until he retired. Gene and Betty raised three sons, Tim, Brian, and Mark, and three daughters, Debbie, Susan and Chris.



Gene was known to enjoy the outdoors. He liked to hunt, loved to fish, and had a passion for gardening. He was extremely proud of his flower gardens year after year and could be found tending to them any time the weather permitted. He enjoyed the many birds that these flowers, along with the feeders, would attract. If he happened to be confined to the indoors, he kept himself very busy, first with his stamp, and then with his coin collections. If he captivated an audience to listen, he would entertain them with stories of his many experiences as well as educate them with his knowledge and resources. He was a gentle and passionate man no matter what he may have been doing or who he may have been talking to. He was a man of many vests in all sorts of colors and materials.



Gene was predeceased by his father, Edgar, and his mother, Ethel. Sadly, Gene was also predeceased by his son, Brian Randlett, Jan. 2, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Betty, and their five children, Deborah and her husband Michael Digloria of Allenstown, N.H., Timothy Randlett Sr. and his wife Cyndi of Derry, N.H.; Susan Labbe of North Carolina; Mark Randlett and his fiancee, Kirstie DeNauw of Laconia, N.H.; and Christina Carmilia and David Jacobs of Rochester, N.H. Other family members include his sister, Barbara Hall, residing in Ohio. Gene also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces/nephews, all of whom he loved and touched deeply.



Gene will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have shared a relationship with him, from close family members, special fishing friends like Chuck Desrochers, neighbors who were always offering a hand, to his beloved dog, Lil Bear.



SERVICES: There is no current information for any type of service due to the health risks involved with the coronavirus. Respectfully we ask that you remain at home and stay safe. When the time is right, we will honor his passing in a personal and deserving way.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated, , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester.



"You may be gone from our sight....but you will never be gone from our heart" -Rest In Peace



