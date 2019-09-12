Eugene F. Parker (1933 - 2019)
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
DW Highway
Boscawen, NH
Obituary
EPSOM - Eugene F. Parker, 86, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Epsom HealthCare Center.

Born in Concord, he was the son of the late Alfred B. and Annie (Hardiman) Parker.

He attended St. John's Catholic School in Concord.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Joanne; his sister, Mary Scott; and his brothers, Richard and George Parker.

Family members include his daughter, Diane Parker of Concord; his grandchildren, Tristen, Ashlyn and MaKayla; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours.

A graveside service is planned for Monday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Changing Lives Equine Center, 64 Stumpfield Road, Hopkinton, N.H. 03229.

Published in Union Leader on Sept. 12, 2019
