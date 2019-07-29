MANCHESTER - Eugene F. Piecuch, 89, died July 26, 2019, at Bedford Hills Healthcare Center following a brief illness.
He was born in Manchester on June 22, 1930, the son of John and Louise (Maciolek) Piecuch.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Holder DD 819.
Prior to his retirement he was a Chemist for P.S.N.H. for 34 years.
He was a youth hockey division manager.
He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Family members include his wife of 65 years, Pauline (Lemay) Piecuch of Manchester; three children, Michael J. Piecuch and his wife Brenda of Wells, ME, Linda Castagna and her husband Russell of S. Boston, MA, and Kenneth Piecuch and his wife Karen Kennedy of Goffstown; four grandchildren, Christopher, Kaylie, Maggie, and Kenna; and one great grandson, Anders.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons, 110 Bridge St.
A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Holy Trinity Cathedral, Pearl St.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 29, 2019