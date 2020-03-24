Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Eugene J. "Gus" Garceau, 74, of Bedford, died March 19, 2020, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by his wife and son after a brief illness.



Born in West Point, N.Y., on Dec. 22, 1945, he was the son of Alfred and Lorraine (Laventure) Garceau. Gus spent most of his life in the Manchester area.



He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School. Gus went on to earn a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in business administration from Northeastern University.



Early in his career, Gus lived in Cambridge, Mass., and worked as a structural engineer for Charles T. Main and Jackson and Moreland of Boston, Mass.



In 1975, he was recruited to work for Davison Construction Co. in Manchester, and he and his wife, Gail, made Bedford their home. The rest of Gus' career was spent working in hydroelectric power development for Seaward Construction Co. of Eliot, Maine, and then as a private consultant.



Gus was a sports enthusiast - there wasn't a sport he didn't enjoy. But he especially liked soccer and took great pride in watching his son play...his daughter-in-law play...and most recently watching his grandchildren on "the pitch."



He was a strong, proud, independent and authentic person. What meant the most to him was his family, his well-loved friends and the Southern New Hampshire University soccer players from around the world who considered him "Dad." He will be remembered by all as a loyal friend, loving husband, devoted father and irreplaceable Poppie.



Family members include his wife of 49 years, Gail (Maloney) Garceau of Bedford; a son, Ryan Garceau and his wife, Meotis Erikson of Marblehead, Mass.; and his four grandchildren, Henri, Genevieve, Vivienne and Xavier.



His nine-year-old granddaughter said it all: "I know this is hard for you and me, but in our hearts, Poppie can never die." Exactly.



.



SERVICES: Because of this unprecedented time, there are no services planned.



Memorial donations may be made to "Waypoint NH" and mailed to Waypoint NH, 464 Chestnut St., Manchester, N.H. 03105, or at



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



