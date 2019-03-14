HILLSBOROUGH - Eugene M. "Cricket" Hebert, 76, of Hillsborough, sadly passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Concord Hospital.
He was born May 29, 1942, in Troy, to the late Verde W. and Daphne R. (Finch) Hebert Sr. He was also predeceased by a brother Stephen Hebert and a sister Donna Nichols.
Cricket moved to Jaffrey where he lived until he went into the U.S. Air Force. After his military service, he met and married Julia H. Jovin, who was the love of his life, then they moved to Hillsborough, where they shared 53 years of marriage.
Cricket was a member of Post 59, The American Legion, Hillsborough; Loyal Order of Moose, Post 1091, Hillsborough; the Hillsborough Fire Department for 13 years; and the Knights of Columbus.
Family members include his wife of 53 years, Julia H. (Jovin) Hebert, Hillsborough; a brother Verde W. Hebert of Stoddard; three sisters, Shirley LaFlamme (Roger) of Winchendon, Mass., Deborah Pelkey of Canon, Colo., and Daphne Boudreau (George) of Gilsum; nieces, nephews; and a dear friend and neighbor, Lynne Bezio.
SERVICES: Services will be held Wednesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Hillsborough.
Burial will be in spring at St. Charles Cemetery, Hillsborough.
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Hillsborough, is assisting the family. Donations may be made in his name to the Hillsborough Fire Department, P.O. Box 350, Hillsborough, N.H. 03244.
