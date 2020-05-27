Eugene R. Boutin
1922 - 2020
Eugene R. Boutin, 98, of Manchester, NH, died May 21, 2020.

Born in Lewiston, ME on March 30, 1922, he was the son of George J. and Marguerite (Thibodeau) Boutin. He resided in Manchester most of his life and wintered in Myrtle Beach.

Eugene attended schools in Lewiston, ME and graduated from Nashua High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

He proudly served with the New Hampshire Army National Guard, 197th Coast Artillery and 398th Antiaircraft Battalion during World War II in the Pacific Theater and the Korean War.

Eugene was a successful technical salesman with Burroughs, Manchester for thirty-two years, where he was awarded the Best Salesman of the Year Award seven times.

Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Saint Joseph Cathedral.

Eugene founded Cub Scout Pack #104 at Saint Catherine of Siena Church. He was a proud Cub Leader for six years.

His family was the center of his life. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Every summer he shared his love of nature with his family by exploring NH, and visiting its mountains, lakes, and beaches. In retirement he was a talented gardener growing the best tomatoes and cucumbers. Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation", Eugene leaves a rich legacy of love, compassion, generosity, and faith.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Genevieve C. (Quinn) Boutin. She died June 5, 2005. He was also predeceased by his son, Mark F. Boutin; a brother, Wilfred Boutin; and two sisters, Gertrude Imperato and Rachel Corsa.

Family members include two sons, Gregory E. Boutin and his wife, Velva and Paul J. and his wife, Annie; three daughters, Dr. Eugenie L. Boutin and her husband, Dennis DiTulio, Elizabeth A. Gaffen and her husband, Joseph, Maura C. Stetson and her husband, Dean; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Cathedral at a date to be announced.

Burial with military honors will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.

Memorial donations may be made to Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
