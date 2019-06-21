Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene W. Prest. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Eugene W. Prest, 92, of Hooksett, passed away one day before his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in St. Teresa Nursing Center, Manchester, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Bridgewater, Maine, he was the son of the late Guy S. and Hazel P. (Pryor) Prest. Raised and educated in Bridgewater, Eugene met and married the love of his life, the former Vera Holmes. Together, the couple raised a son and daughter before relocating to their home of more than 40 years in Hooksett.



From 1943 to 1947, he served in the



In their younger years, Eugene and Vera loved to square dance. During retirement, they discovered the joy of camping and travelling the country in their motorhome. For 11 years, Eugene and Vera spent winters in New Port Richey, Fla., enjoying wonderful friends and warm sunshine.



A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Eugene was the pillar of strength for his family. He will be best remembered for his dedication to family.



Family members include his son, Larry W. Prest and wife Susan of Hooksett; his daughter, Brenda Minakin and husband Frank Jr. of Deerfield; four grandchildren, Jason W. Prest, Amy E. Testa, Alyssa A. Minakin and Kaitlyn E. Minakin; two great-grandchildren, Mya L. Testa and Chloe R. Testa; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his wife, Vera, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage; and three siblings.



.



SERVICES: Visitation is Monday, June 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. A committal service with military honors will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33309.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit







HOOKSETT - Eugene W. Prest, 92, of Hooksett, passed away one day before his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in St. Teresa Nursing Center, Manchester, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.Born in Bridgewater, Maine, he was the son of the late Guy S. and Hazel P. (Pryor) Prest. Raised and educated in Bridgewater, Eugene met and married the love of his life, the former Vera Holmes. Together, the couple raised a son and daughter before relocating to their home of more than 40 years in Hooksett.From 1943 to 1947, he served in the U.S. Navy In their younger years, Eugene and Vera loved to square dance. During retirement, they discovered the joy of camping and travelling the country in their motorhome. For 11 years, Eugene and Vera spent winters in New Port Richey, Fla., enjoying wonderful friends and warm sunshine.A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Eugene was the pillar of strength for his family. He will be best remembered for his dedication to family.Family members include his son, Larry W. Prest and wife Susan of Hooksett; his daughter, Brenda Minakin and husband Frank Jr. of Deerfield; four grandchildren, Jason W. Prest, Amy E. Testa, Alyssa A. Minakin and Kaitlyn E. Minakin; two great-grandchildren, Mya L. Testa and Chloe R. Testa; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his wife, Vera, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage; and three siblings.SERVICES: Visitation is Monday, June 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. A committal service with military honors will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33309.To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close