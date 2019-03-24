Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugenia "Gena" (Putnal) Beattie, 70, of Milford, NH, formerly of Perry, FL, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 after a long illness. Born on August 23, 1948 in Port St. Joe, FL, she was daughter to the late Albert and Madelyn (Irby) Putnal. She enjoyed 29 years of marriage with her husband, John David Beattie.



Raised and educated in Perry, FL, Gena was a 1966 graduate of Taylor County High School. She went on to earn her nursing degree in Tallahassee, FL, after which she worked as a surgical nurse in Tallahassee, FL.



Gena was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to spend her time sewing, crocheting, crafting, and most of all - cooking.



Gena leaves behind her husband, John David Beattie of Milford, NH; her daughter, Ellen Beattie and her husband Scott Beattie, and her grandchildren, Natalie and Joshua Beattie, all of Winston/Salem, NC; her brother, Bert Putnal and his spouse Patricia of Kannapolis, NC; many extended family members and cousins, including former Chief of Perry, FL Police, Wayne Putnal.



Gena's family would like to give special thanks to those who gave Gena and her family comfort, care, kindness and compassion during her illness, including John's employer, O'Reilly Auto Parts, the Community Hospice House, Dr. Caldarusa, and her dialysis nurses, Karen and Tiffany.



A graveside service will be held on May 8th at 10:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery aka Perry Cemetery in Perry, FL.



Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Gena's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2019

