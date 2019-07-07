Eva Applegate (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Applegate.
Service Information
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-1800
Obituary
Send Flowers

On July 1, 2019 Eva Chomack Applegate, 88, of Manchester, N.H., formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at home to be with the Lord through eternal life.

She was born in Berlin, N.H., on August 7, 1930, and is the daughter of Kolanick and Haphia Sychick Chomack. She was a communicant of the First United Methodist Church in Manchester, N.H.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward F. Applegate, Jr. of Manchester and her four children, Michael Applegate of Deerfield, N.H., Janet Thorell of New Durham, N.H., Rose Lathrop, of Nokomis, Fla., James Applegate of Manchester, N.H.; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and her sister Claudia Chomack Nichols of Berlin, NH.

The highlights of her life was her husband, her family, her home and her Russian heritage of which she was extremely proud.

SERVICES: At her request there will be a private service.
Published in Union Leader on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.