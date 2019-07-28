Eva M. Driesse (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Calvary Cemetery
474 Goffstown Road
Manchester, NH
Obituary
Eva M. Driesse, 79, of Manchester died Friday, July 26, 2019, following a period of declining health.

A lifelong resident of Manchester, Eva was born August 19, 1939, to Eugene and Marie Morissette. She was married to John Driesse, who predeceased her in the early 1980s. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Eva is survived by her son, David Magoon; her daughter, Brenda Graham and husband Brian; daughter-in-law, Patty Magoon; and sisters, Jeanette Holland and Doris Flanders. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Benny. She was predeceased by two daughters, Maria Young and Melissa Driesse; her twin sister, Yvette Anderson; and her loving companion of 30 years, Michael Silver.

Eva's family wish to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff and residents of Maple Leaf Health Care Center for the expert care and friendship she received.

SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, August 1, 6-7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. at Mt Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road in Manchester.

For more information, to leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019
