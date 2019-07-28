Eva M. Driesse, 79, of Manchester died Friday, July 26, 2019, following a period of declining health.
A lifelong resident of Manchester, Eva was born August 19, 1939, to Eugene and Marie Morissette. She was married to John Driesse, who predeceased her in the early 1980s. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Eva is survived by her son, David Magoon; her daughter, Brenda Graham and husband Brian; daughter-in-law, Patty Magoon; and sisters, Jeanette Holland and Doris Flanders. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Benny. She was predeceased by two daughters, Maria Young and Melissa Driesse; her twin sister, Yvette Anderson; and her loving companion of 30 years, Michael Silver.
Eva's family wish to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff and residents of Maple Leaf Health Care Center for the expert care and friendship she received.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, August 1, 6-7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street in Manchester. Memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. at Mt Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road in Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019