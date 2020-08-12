Eva Viehoff

Businesswoman and Real Estate Developer
4/4/26 - 8/8/20
Erika Eva (Waldmann) Viehoff, 94 years old, refugee survivor of WWII, passed on peacefully on August 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Nursing Center, Manchester, NH, her home for the past 3 years, with her loving family present.
Eva, daughter of Martha (Schoenrock) and Max Waldman, was born on her parent's inland navigation barge, "Derflinger," on the river in Memel, now known as Klaipeda, Lithuania. As an only child, Eva was raised on the barge being trained as a "shipmate" by her parents.
Eva immigrated to the U.S. on June 12, 1952, arriving with her husband, Bernhard and daughter, Angelika on the "General Hershey" in NYC.
Eva was very industrious and happiest when busy. She found joy in her family, fashion, Chinese checkers, baking croissants Black Forest Cakes and preparing specialty German foods for family celebrations. For decades Eva renovated apartments top to bottom, creating beautiful home environments for many people.
Survived by her daughter, Angelika (Viehoff) Thomas; her son, Dr. Reinhard and his wife, Gail (Sundberg) Viehoff; grandchildren, Anneliese, her husband, Thomas Lemay and their daughter, Molly, Nicole Ranulf and her husband, Alan Randall, Ruth Viehoff, Steven Viehoff, Heidi Viehoff, Timothy and his wife, Courtney (Thompson) Viehoff and their daughter, Willow.
Eva was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Bernhard (Bernie) Viehoff.
We wish to thank Father Cote and all the Mt. Carmel staff for the excellent love and care shown to Eva over the past 3 years. Eva loved her caregivers and staff at Mount Carmel and it was clearly evident to her family that they loved her in return.
A graveside service will be held at Concord Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eva's memory to The Alzheimer's Association
.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
for the family of Erika Eva Viehoff.