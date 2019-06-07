Evan B. Whayne

Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
765 Brown Ave
Manchester , NH
MANCHESTER - Evan Blair Whayne, 57, May 21, 2019, in his Manchester home.

Evan was a quiet person who lived in New Hampshire his entire life. He enjoyed tennis as a youth, movies as an adolescent, and music as an adult.

Evan was gentle, considerate, and brave.

Family members include two siblings, a biological brother, Colin, and a sister, Miranda Miller of Boston, Mass.; and his stepmother, Susanne Whayne of Waltham, Mass.

SERVICES: A service is planned for Monday, June 17, at 1 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Ave., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers or attendance, please be gentle and considerate with others.

Published in Union Leader on June 7, 2019
