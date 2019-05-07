Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Memorial service 3:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Evangeline (Ftergiotis) "Van" Crawford died April 27, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.



Born April 3, 1934, in Manchester, she was the daughter of Helen Makris Ftergiotis and Anthony Ftergiotis.



She was married to H. Wayne Crawford, who passed away April 2, 2009.



Van was a Fulbright scholar and an accomplished pianist.



Van had a lengthy career in the West Hartford, Conn., music department, teaching and then as a department head of music and arts. After retiring in 1991, she and Wayne moved to New London.



Van was an adviser in the AIL program at Colby-Sawyer College. In addition, she was a volunteer with the New London Hospice services.



She was a member of the Assumption Church Ladies Philoptochos Society.



Van was predeceased by her husband; parents; and her brother, John A. Ftergiotis.



Family members include her stepchildren, Carol Crawford Walker and husband Gary of Stratford, Conn., David Wayne Crawford and wife Kathleen P. Crawford of West Hartford, Conn.; grandchildren, Steven Konopka and wife Robin of Simsbury, Conn., Justin Crawford and wife Mary Whitten of Enfield, Conn., Derrick Crawford of West Hartford, Conn., and Mallory Crawford and her fiance Robert Pereira of Newington, Conn.; two great-grandchildren, Maximus and Jaxson Konopka; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Friday, May 10, at 3 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.



Burial will be private.

