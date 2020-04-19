Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evangeline "Van" Gokas. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Send Flowers Obituary

Evangeline (Van) Gokas passed peacefully at the Partridge House Assisted Living Facility in Hampton NH at the age of 92. She was born on March 14, 1928, the daughter of Charles S and Kitsa (Psirras) Gokas. After graduating from high school in Newport, she began a career in the banking industry and worked hard to become a senior manager.



Van was a devout parishioner of the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, where she served on the church council, was a member of the ladies Philoptochos Society and sang in the choir. As a result of her many contributions and service to the church, she was honored by theGreek Orthodox Archdiocese.



Having studied painting with "Babe Sergeant", Van became a talented artist well known for her beautiful New England landscapes, impressive still-lifes and visual depictions of her Greek heritage. Her art was publicly displayed at several locations throughout the region.



Van traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Her favorite destination wasGreece. In addition, she was an avid bowler, skier and golfer.



Van was predeceased by her parents, a sister Bessie and brother-in-law Spiro Papageorge, a brother Arthur and sister-in-law Lillian Gokas, and brother Spiro Gokas.



She is survived by sister Arhontou "Dolly" Gokas, nephew Charles Gokas his wife Lindy and their children Tara and Chaz of Dexter, Maine, a niece Kathryn Casey of Manchester NH, her son Zachary Knox and his children Lucas and Shaun of Sanford, Maine.



There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, April 21, 2020 for immediate family members only.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 45 Winter St., Newport, NH 03773.

