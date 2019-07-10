MANCHESTER - Evangeline Hall, 88, of Manchester, died on July 9, 2019, in the Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 18, 1930, she was the daughter of Spiro and Helen (Metronatsis) Millios.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition, she was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Family members include a son, James Hall; two grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Hall; a son, Thomas Hall; a brother, George Millios; and a sister, Eva Liakos.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, July 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael Wilson will officiate. Burial will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery immediately after the services.
Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Published in Union Leader on July 10, 2019