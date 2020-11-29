Evangelos "Angelo" Peter Kapos, 42, of Candia, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Angelo was born in Manchester on October 21, 1978 to Peter and Michelle Kapos. He grew up in Candia and attended Manchester schools. He graduated from Michael's School of Hair Design. He had a successful career as a hairdresser which lead to him opening his own salon in Concord. Recently, he was the manager at the family business, salon and spa, in Concord.
Angelo was heavily involved with the AA program and the footprint he has left in the community is extremely heartfelt. The program inspired him and in turn, he inspired many. His hobbies included working on his cars and tinkering. He had a passion for dogs, and especially his dog, Dante. He enjoyed time with his family most. He was a proud uncle and his nephews brought him so much joy. Some of our best times were spent barbecuing poolside with the family and those are moments we'll cherish forever. He was admired and respected by many, and his untimely death radiates deep in his family's and loved ones hearts. He will be so deeply missed.
Angelo is survived by his parents, Peter and Michelle Kapos of Candia, his brother, Alexander Kapos and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Brookline; his sister, Jasmine Trudel and her husband, Timothy, of Weare; two nephews, Dominic and Nikko of Brookline as well as cousin Walter King Jr; his maternal aunt, Ann King and her husband, Walter, of White Plains, MD; cousins, Pat, Todd, and Brad Desjarlais; along with paternal uncle, Michael Kapos; a paternal aunt, Flora Kapos; and several cousins including Maria Kapos and her husband, Calvin, Maria Meneitis, and George Kapos.
Services: A covid-19-controlled, viewing with social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family, will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 10:30am to 11:30am at The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 111 Island Pond Rd, Manchester, NH, 03109.
A private funeral service and burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, in Angelo's name.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information please visit: www.connorhealy.com
.