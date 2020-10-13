I am heartbroken- Joe Poulos was a true gentleman, a kind soul and a wonderful friend> His kindness and support meant the world. Seeing him, his beautiful wife and his friends- Mr and Mrs kehas at the restaurant were the highlights . Always there with a warm greeting and that smile . I was blessed to know him for over 25 years. My thoughts and prayers go out to Pauline , and to Greg and his family. Greg ,you were one lucky man to have him for a Dad. Your Dad and Mom are proud of you. Be well and remember all those memories. It is said we are just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly. The Time we had with Joe was a gift and we are better off that he occupied his chair so well .

james sullivan

Friend