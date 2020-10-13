Evangelos "Joe" Poulos, 92, of Manchester, NH passed away with family by his side at the Elliot Hospital Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 29, 1927, he was the son of the late Christos and Chrisoula (Bokas) Poulos. Joe was a graduate of Manchester Central High School where he captained a New Hampshire State Championship basketball team that also competed at the Boston Garden for the New England Championship. After graduating high school, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan at the end of World War II. He took great pride in organizing reunions with other Manchester servicemen during their time overseas.
Prior to retirement, Joe held various positions during a 40-year career with New England Telephone and Telegraph Company, which later became Verizon.
Joe was a lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester, NH. He was instrumental in creating the church's youth basketball program which has introduced basketball to hundreds of girls and boys. He was often found in the kitchen cooking for special events or helping prepare for the annual Glendi months before the crowds arrived. In recognition of his enthusiastic and continuous service to the parish, Joe received the 2011 Ministry Award from The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston. In 2019, he was presented with the St. George Award which recognized his many contributions and faithful service to the St. George Greek Orthodox Community.
Joe was a devoted husband to his loving wife Pauline. Recently, they celebrated 57 years of marriage together. More than anything he loved spending time with family and friends. He rarely missed one of his son Greg's games in high school or college and was most proud being in the company of his four grandchildren and daughter-in-law. Joe enjoyed playing tennis, golf, bowling, and dining with friends. Joe will be remembered as someone who was always willing to help others. From providing rides, installing phones or other electrical equipment, painting, or wallpapering, Joe was there to assist his friends with whatever was needed.
Joe is survived by his wife Pauline, of Manchester, NH; son Greg and his wife Sara and their children Joe, Ellie, Zoie, and John of Lexington, MA. Joe was predeceased by his three sisters Rita Zissopoulos, Effie Contos, and Mary Lennis and his three brothers Costos, Thomas, and Theodore Poulos.
The family understands what Joe meant to his many friends. Under no circumstance should anyone feel obligated to attend his calling hours. Your safety and comfort is our main concern and we respect all decisions.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 pm, with the Trisagion service to be held at 6:30 pm. All attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The funeral service in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be private at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St, Manchester, NH. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
