Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Funeral service 11:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104

On, Monday, June 10, 2019, Evelyn C. Richardson, loving wife, and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 83.



Evelyn was born on February 2, 1936, in Boston, MA, to Walter and Mabelle (Campbell) Gilliland. In October 2018, she retired as Office Manager for Tom Bara, DMD, Bara Dental, Hillsborough, NH, and previously was employed as Office Manager for Gordon Loveless, DMD, of Bedford, NH.



On May 8, 1993, she married her dearest and best friend, Allan H. Richardson. Together they enjoyed the lives of their combined family of six children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



Evelyn was passionate in everything she did, from baking her famous Peanut Butter cookies for the students at McKelvie School, to loving on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and following her beloved Red Sox. Many long term and loving relationships were made around the Bridge tables from Bedford, NH to Washington, NH.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her father Walter, mother Mabelle, step-son Seth Richardson who passed in 2017, as well as three weeks prior to her own passing, her beloved husband of 26 years, Allan.



She is survived by her children, Charon (Gilman) and her husband, Ray Pinard, of Concord, NH, Charles Gilman, and his wife Jill, of Claremont, NH, Mark Gilman, of Washington, NH, and Marcia (Gilman) and her husband Dr. Greg Bias, of Rancho Murrieta, CA, step-son, Dan Richardson, of Manchester, NH, her sister, Elisabeth Stewart, of Melbourne, FL, as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



A funeral service for both Evelyn and Allan will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Goodwin's Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester, NH, at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Washington Fire and Rescue, 75 Lempster Mountain Road, Washington, NH 03280.



