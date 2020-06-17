Evelyn Childs Rattray (RN, PhD), was a one of a kind renaissance woman. She passed peacefully May 7, 2020 in Frederick, MD. She was 96 years old.



Evelyn was predeceased by her parents Charles and Pearl Childs, her two brothers, George and Charles Childs of Manchester, NH, her sister, Edith of San Pedro, CA, her husband, James Rattray, and her son James.



She is survived by her younger sister, Barbara Hrycuna of Manchester, NH, her daughter, Alison Rattray of Frederick, MD, two granddaughters, Jordan Rattray of Detroit, MI, and Lindsay Vriavas and great-granddaughter, Cicely of Novato, CA.



A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.



