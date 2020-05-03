Evelyn G. (Lamy) Pilotte
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn G. (Lamy) Pilotte, 88 died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Manchester on February 19, 1932 the daughter of Wilfred and Marie Antoinette (Lamy) Lamy.

She was a longtime parishioner of Parish of the Transfiguration and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Women's Auxiliary.

She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Rene F. Pilotte, in 2005 and a granddaughter Allison Brown in 1997. She was also predeceased by one brother, Gerald Lamy, and one sister, Geraldine Laventure.

Family members include her four children, Michele Godbois and her husband Timothy, of Deerfield; Marc Pilotte and his wife Annette, of Raymond; Marie Brown and her husband Stephen, of Bow; David Pilotte and his wife Nancy, of Allenstown; ten grandchildren: Amy, Sarah, Scott, Brian, Keith, Ashley, Jessica, Emily, Joshua, Kathleen; and one great grandson, Mason.

Services were private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Manchester & Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester NH 03109.

A celebration of Evelyn's life will be announced at a later date.

J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For online guestbook and announcement of future services please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved