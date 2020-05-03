Evelyn G. (Lamy) Pilotte, 88 died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Manchester on February 19, 1932 the daughter of Wilfred and Marie Antoinette (Lamy) Lamy.
She was a longtime parishioner of Parish of the Transfiguration and was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Women's Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Rene F. Pilotte, in 2005 and a granddaughter Allison Brown in 1997. She was also predeceased by one brother, Gerald Lamy, and one sister, Geraldine Laventure.
Family members include her four children, Michele Godbois and her husband Timothy, of Deerfield; Marc Pilotte and his wife Annette, of Raymond; Marie Brown and her husband Stephen, of Bow; David Pilotte and his wife Nancy, of Allenstown; ten grandchildren: Amy, Sarah, Scott, Brian, Keith, Ashley, Jessica, Emily, Joshua, Kathleen; and one great grandson, Mason.
Services were private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Manchester & Southern NH, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester NH 03109.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be announced at a later date.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For online guestbook and announcement of future services please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.