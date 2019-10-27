Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Gertrude (Kelson) Wise. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Gertrude (Kelson) Wise, 98, formerly of Chester, N.H., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Aurora Senior Living in Derry, N.H.



She was born in Somerville, Mass., on July 20, 1921, a daughter of the late Oscar and Harriett (Merrill) Kelson. Evelyn was a resident of Chester for over 65 years, formerly living in Medford, Mass. She was a member of the Chester Congregational Church and the Chester Seniors. She was also a founding member of the Chester Neighborhood Club. Evelyn enjoyed Bingo, reading, knitting and crocheting. Evelyn will forever be remembered for her passion for jigsaw puzzles.



She is survived by her two daughters, Evelyn and Arnold Wilcox of Manomet, Mass., and Shirley and Tony Bruno of Derry, N.H.; her son, Frank and Linda Wise of Freedom, N.H.; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Lillian Bingham of Topsham, Maine. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Wise in 1989, her brother, Charles Kelson, and four sisters, Alice Zirpolo, Edith O'Neil, Doris Boutilier and Eleanor Mahoney.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chester Congregational-Baptist Church, Chester Street, Chester, NH. The burial will follow in Great Hill Cemetery, Rt. 121A, Chester, NH.



Memorial contributions may be made to: The Chester Seniors C/O the Wason Pond Community Center, 603 Raymond Road, Chester, NH 03036, or the Chester Congregational-Baptist Church, 4 Chester St., Chester, NH 03036.



The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry, is handling the arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

