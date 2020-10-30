After a four-year courageous battle with cancer, Evelyn Marie Sinclair passed peacefully through transition on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at her home in Naples, Fla., at the age of 59.



Evelyn (Lyn) was a massage therapist, most recently working at the Naples Grande Beach Resort Spa. Evelyn also practiced Reiki and had a lifelong interest in health, nutrition and psychology. She also had a love of animals; most recently sharing her life with her two dogs, Tori and Tunnels, and her cat Lexi.



Evelyn was predeceased by her father, William C. Sinclair, and is survived by her mother, Irene Sinclair, and her three siblings, Michael Sinclair (Tiffany), Cynthia Ricks (Nicholas) and Jennifer Sinclair, as well as nieces Emily Ricks, Katie Ricks, Natalia Schulz and Ava Ladic and nephew Brian Ricks (Jenny).



Evelyn had a kind and loving heart and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. May she rest in Peace.



