Evelyn Marie Sinclair
After a four-year courageous battle with cancer, Evelyn Marie Sinclair passed peacefully through transition on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at her home in Naples, Fla., at the age of 59.

Evelyn (Lyn) was a massage therapist, most recently working at the Naples Grande Beach Resort Spa. Evelyn also practiced Reiki and had a lifelong interest in health, nutrition and psychology. She also had a love of animals; most recently sharing her life with her two dogs, Tori and Tunnels, and her cat Lexi.

Evelyn was predeceased by her father, William C. Sinclair, and is survived by her mother, Irene Sinclair, and her three siblings, Michael Sinclair (Tiffany), Cynthia Ricks (Nicholas) and Jennifer Sinclair, as well as nieces Emily Ricks, Katie Ricks, Natalia Schulz and Ava Ladic and nephew Brian Ricks (Jenny).

Evelyn had a kind and loving heart and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. May she rest in Peace.

Published in Union Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
I will miss the conversations Lyn and I had about everything. She was such an intelligent, articulate, strong woman who showed such courage by continuing to work even when she felt unwell. I'm glad that I got to know Lyn and saw what a kind, compassionate soul she was. Rest in peace, my friend!
Colette Sherrington
Friend
October 30, 2020
I will cherish our Friday night massages and dinners at Cafe Provone. Lyn was a tremendous support to me when my son died. Her talents were enormous and I will be forever grateful for her strength and kindness. RIP to an amazing woman and friend. Jackie
Jackie Curtis
Friend
October 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Adele Barnaby
October 29, 2020
I am so very said to hear of Evelyns passing. A beautiful soul who really took care of herself. So sorry for your family.
God bless you.
Marjorie Murphy
Friend
October 29, 2020
Rest in eternal piece Evelyn. Sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the extended Sinclair/Ricks family from the Kane family in the UK.
Tina Kane
Family
