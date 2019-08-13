MANCHESTER - Evelyn C. (Gratton) Pepin passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in her Manchester home.
Born Sept. 21, 1961, in Goffstown, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Gratton and Phyllis (Sandford) Gratton.
She graduated from Manchester Memorial High School and Hesser College in Manchester.
Evelyn was deeply involved with many church ministries including the choirs and vacation Bible school programs at St. Marie and St. Pius X parishes in Manchester. Evelyn loved spending time in the White Mountains. She was also a Disney aficionado and fond of sewing, painting and caring for her pets.
Family members include her loving husband of 34 years, Ronald Pepin; her sons, Ernest and Isaac; her brother, Carl Gratton; her sister, Linda Nichols; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Gratton.
SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, Manchester, followed by interment at Mount Cavalry Cemetery.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019