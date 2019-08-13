Evelyn Pepin (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Ron so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you and..."
    - Kris Nacos
  • "Ron I am so very sorry to hear of Ev's sudden passing. I..."
    - Pamela Taber
  • "Prayers to all of you in this difficult time."
    - Robert Keyes
  • "Pep, I'm very saddened by your loss. My condolences to you..."
    - Leah Loranger
  • "Ron, so very sorry for your loss. You and your family are..."
    - Wendy Vattes
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Home
243 Hanover St.
Manchester, NH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Marie Roman Catholic Church
378 Notre Dame Ave
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Evelyn C. (Gratton) Pepin passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in her Manchester home.

Born Sept. 21, 1961, in Goffstown, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Gratton and Phyllis (Sandford) Gratton.

She graduated from Manchester Memorial High School and Hesser College in Manchester.

Evelyn was deeply involved with many church ministries including the choirs and vacation Bible school programs at St. Marie and St. Pius X parishes in Manchester. Evelyn loved spending time in the White Mountains. She was also a Disney aficionado and fond of sewing, painting and caring for her pets.

Family members include her loving husband of 34 years, Ronald Pepin; her sons, Ernest and Isaac; her brother, Carl Gratton; her sister, Linda Nichols; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Gratton.

SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, Manchester, followed by interment at Mount Cavalry Cemetery.

To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 13, 2019
