1/
Evelyn S. (Stanley) Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn S. (Stanley) Quinn, 105, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, NH.

Born in Barrington, RI and retired in Intervale, NH.

She was predeceased by her husband Clarence A. Quinn in 2008.

She is survived by her brother Henry Stanley of Barrington, RI and sister Dorothy Craig of Stockton, CA; three sons, Stanley Quinn and wife Betsy of Gorham, ME, Jon Quinn and wife Sally of Lincoln, RI, William Quinn and wife Nadine of Goffstown, NH; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A private burial will be held in Barrington, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington, RI 02806 or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furber & White Funeral Home
2925 White Mountain Hwy.
North Conway, NH 03860-0498
(603) 356-5561
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved