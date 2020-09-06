Evelyn S. (Stanley) Quinn, 105, passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, NH.
Born in Barrington, RI and retired in Intervale, NH.
She was predeceased by her husband Clarence A. Quinn in 2008.
She is survived by her brother Henry Stanley of Barrington, RI and sister Dorothy Craig of Stockton, CA; three sons, Stanley Quinn and wife Betsy of Gorham, ME, Jon Quinn and wife Sally of Lincoln, RI, William Quinn and wife Nadine of Goffstown, NH; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held in Barrington, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington, RI 02806 or a charity of your choice
.