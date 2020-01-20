Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Arthur Crosscup. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Everett Arthur Crosscup, 76, a resident of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Concord Regional VNA Hospice House after facing various health challenges. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family.



Born in Nashua, he was the son of the late Arthur and Phyllis (Sudsbury) Crosscup.



Everett was a graduate of Nashua High School and North Park College in Chicago, where he attained a bachelor's degree in psychology.



He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.



Everett was president of the former Jennison-Crosscup Insurance Agency before following his passion to become a full-time head coach for Belmont Aquatics and Belmont High School. He was past president of the Hudson Rotary and a member of the Ancient York Lodge in Nashua. He spent most of his spare time on the golf course perfecting his skills.



Family members include his significant other, Sylvia St. Onge; his brother, Bill Crosscup and sister-in-law, Beverly; his daughters, Kristi Lewis and Jaime Paiton and their spouses, Steven and PJ; his nephews, Dan and Bryan Crosscup; a niece, Blair Crosscup; and his grandchildren, Anna, Naomi, and Sam Lewis and Beckett Paiton.



SERVICES: A visiting hour is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., Nashua, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Military honors will be accorded after the service.



Memorial donations may be made to Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301, or make an online donation to the Department of Veterans Affairs, visit



Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St. Nashua, (603-883-3401) is in charge of arrangements.



