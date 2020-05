Everett E. Blake, 92, of Derry, NH, died Monday May 4, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry. He was born in Augusta, ME on May 10, 1927, a son of the late Herbert and Ethel (Moore) Blake. He had been a resident of Derry for many years, formerly living in Salem, NH and Kittery, ME. He was a US Army veteran serving during the WWII era. He graduated from the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH in Durham, NH.He is survived by his wife, Ethel (Call) Blake of Derry; two daughters, Brenda Kuhfuss (husband John), and Carol Pelletier (husband Michael); two sons, Herbert R. Blake (wife Priscilla), and Raymond E. Blake (wife Mary); twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101-2508. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com