Everett E. Blake
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett E. Blake, 92, of Derry, NH, died Monday May 4, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry. He was born in Augusta, ME on May 10, 1927, a son of the late Herbert and Ethel (Moore) Blake. He had been a resident of Derry for many years, formerly living in Salem, NH and Kittery, ME. He was a US Army veteran serving during the WWII era. He graduated from the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH in Durham, NH.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel (Call) Blake of Derry; two daughters, Brenda Kuhfuss (husband John), and Carol Pelletier (husband Michael); two sons, Herbert R. Blake (wife Priscilla), and Raymond E. Blake (wife Mary); twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101-2508. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved