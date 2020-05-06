Everett E. Blake, 92, of Derry, NH, died Monday May 4, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Nursing Center in Derry. He was born in Augusta, ME on May 10, 1927, a son of the late Herbert and Ethel (Moore) Blake. He had been a resident of Derry for many years, formerly living in Salem, NH and Kittery, ME. He was a US Army veteran serving during the WWII era. He graduated from the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH in Durham, NH.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel (Call) Blake of Derry; two daughters, Brenda Kuhfuss (husband John), and Carol Pelletier (husband Michael); two sons, Herbert R. Blake (wife Priscilla), and Raymond E. Blake (wife Mary); twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101-2508. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
He is survived by his wife, Ethel (Call) Blake of Derry; two daughters, Brenda Kuhfuss (husband John), and Carol Pelletier (husband Michael); two sons, Herbert R. Blake (wife Priscilla), and Raymond E. Blake (wife Mary); twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101-2508. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.