Everett George Delorey, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Villa Crest Nursing Home.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army in World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the V.A. and also a member of the G.A. and he helped many overcome their addictions.
He has left behind his wife, Faye Delorey, as well as his stepchildren, grandchildren, a sister, brothers, nephews and nieces.
SERVICES: He will be laid to rest at the Woodbrook Cemetery in Woburn, Mass. Per his wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Everett's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2019