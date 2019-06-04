WINDHAM - Everett Ryan Jr., 83, of Windham, passed away on Dec. 26, 2018, in his home.



Born on Jan. 29, 1935, in Medford, Mass., he was the son of the late Everett and Emma (Theriault) Ryan.



Raised in Nashua, he graduated from Nashua High School in 1953. He played varsity basketball. After high school graduation, he attended the University of New Hampshire.



Everett worked as a real estate developer in the Windham area for many years. He previously worked for New England Telephone, Bell Labs and AT&T in Nashua, Boston, and several New Jersey locations.



He was an avid Boston Celtics fan.



Family members include a son, Michael Ryan, of Middletown, R.I.; a daughter, Lucy (Ryan) Sieger, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two granddaughters.



.



SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. in the Cemetery on the Hill, Range Road, Route 111A, Windham.



Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, is in charge of arrangements.

