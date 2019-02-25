Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fances M. Nixon. View Sign

Frances "Frankie" Mae Nixon (Dennis) 84 passed on February 22, 2019 at Elliot Hospital Manchester, NH. She was born in Manchester, NH on July 21, 1934 to Margaret Clark and Harold Dennis



Frankie lived in Bedford, NH as well as Newbury, Mass. She enjoyed life on the water with her family on Plum Bush. She enjoyed painting, reading her Bible, attending Bible school as well as church. "Her faith was strong; she studied with the Sothern New Hampshire Chistadelphian Ecclesia in Nashua, NH" She loved spending time with her children, grandchildern, family and her brothers and sisters from church.



She was survived by her husband Roy NIxon; her brother Kenny Sell his wife Diana; her daughter Shawn Thomas; her sons Dennis Nixon and Michael Nixon his wife Maria Nixon; her grandchildren Rachel Thomas, Nathanael Thomas, Seth Thomas, Corey Nixon, Cody Nixon and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Carahan. Romans 8:28- And we know that to them that love God, to them that are called according to His purpose- all things work together for good.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday February 26th at Pine Grove Cemetery 765 Brown Ave Manchester, NH 03103. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to: Sothern New Hampshire Chistadelphian ECC P.O. Box 358 Hollis NH 03049



Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements.



