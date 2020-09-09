Fedor K. Stetsyuk passed away on September 5, 2020, in his home in Manchester, NH, after a prolonged illness, surrounded by his family.
Fedor was born on February 25, 1929, the fourth of eight children of the Rev. Klim Stetsyuk and Teklya (Brichyuk) in Ukraine, where he lived most of his life before immigrating to the United States with his wife, children, and grandchildren in 1992.
Fedor was a man of faith and integrity. He loved and feared the Lord, and this marked his daily words and actions. He went out of his way to help those in need and was known to be a man of his word. He was compassionate, kind, hard-working, and trustworthy. Everyone who met Fedor will remember him as a true gentleman.
Fedor was a devoted, loving husband and a wise and caring father and grandfather. He deeply loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Fedor leaves behind his beloved wife of sixty years, Alexandra; his two children, son, Nicholas and his wife, Victoria, and daughter, Larisa Ilyuk and her husband, Anatoliy; four grandchildren, Dr. Paul Stetsyuk, his wife Lesia, Dr. Victor Stetsyuk, his wife Irina, Dr. Alexander Stetsyuk, his fiancÃ©e, Dr. Karolina Kozlova, and Dr. Olga Stetsyuk; four great-grandchildren, Luke, Sofia, Mark, and Samuel; a younger brother, Moses; life-long friend and cousin, Vsevolod Rozhko; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
He will never be forgotten. His prayers will be sorely missed. His kind smile will forever live on in our memories, until we meet again at the feet of Jesus.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15
Services: Calling hours are Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 to 9 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
