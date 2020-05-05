Felicia A. "Phyllis" Craig, 93, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Phyllis was born on March 1, 1927, the youngest of ten children of John and Emilia (Ziobro) Olesniewicz. A lifelong resident of Manchester, she graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1945, worked as a stenographer for Retail Credit Company and later as a realtor for Kanteres Real Estate, but primarily enjoyed being a fulltime mother and homemaker.
Throughout her life, Phyllis found joy in music, art, family, and faith. As a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, she was a member of Our Lady's Guild, treasurer of the bowling league, and added her beautiful alto voice to the choir. She came from a musical family and sang for seven years with three of her sisters in the Bel Canto Chorus, while a fourth sister accompanied the group on piano. She was a talented artist who studied for years with Sister Eva Ledoux of the Holy Cross and then further developed her artistic abilities by pursuing a college degree once her children were grown. She graduated in 1979 from Notre Dame College in Manchester with a B.A. in Art. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with family and she especially enjoyed the company of her six sisters, often playing cards or celebrating birthdays at her sister Mary Mijal's home. She also delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Phyllis was predeceased by her grandson, Michael J. Craig, as well as by her former husband, Attorney William H. Craig. She is survived by her son Attorney James Craig and his wife Anne of Goffstown, daughter Patricia Barstow and her husband Tom of Dover, son Joseph Craig of Manchester, and daughter Paula Craig Goetschius of Stratham, as well as eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her family will miss her gentle nature, wit, and friendly cribbage rivalry.
A private burial was held at St. Hedwig Cemetery on May 4. A Mass of Christian burial will take place when it is once again possible to come together to celebrate Phyllis' life.
Phyllis' loving family will be forever grateful to the wonderful staff at Birch Hill who cared for her for the last eight years, expertly, compassionately and, most importantly, with genuine love. Memorial donations may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Birch Hill, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester NH 03102.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.