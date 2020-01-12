Ferdinand W. "Pete" VanDenBerghe, Jr., 87, of Manchester, died on Jan. 6, 2020, at Elliot Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Manchester on April 11, 1932, he was the son of the late Ferdinand W. and Helen M. (McIsaac) VanDenBerghe, Sr. He was a three-sport athlete and graduate of Manchester West High School, he honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Harry F. Bauer, and earned his business degree from Hesser College. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the American Legion Jutras Post and Henry J. Sweeney Post, and worked for the State of NH Employment Security Department for 32 years before retiring in 1994 as Assistant Director of Operations.
Pete was a golf enthusiast. He served on the board of directors at Intervale Country Club for over 30 years, and truly enjoyed his time spent traveling to North Carolina and Colorado, playing golf with his family and friends. He also coached baseball at Bedford Little League for many years.
Pete was a well-spoken, well-mannered, and classy man who was always impeccably dressed. He was also a man who loved deeply and his family was most important to him. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia J. (Gilbert) VanDenBerghe of Manchester; four children, Donald F. VanDenBerghe and wife Paula of Manchester, Mark W. VanDenBerghe and wife Kerrie of Pasadena, Md., Karen E. Hauschild of Concord N.H., Peter J. VanDenBerghe and wife Steff of Denver, Colo., and their mother Constance (Soucy) VanDenBerghe; eight grandchildren, Colin, Erik, Margot, Phillip, Ian, Matthew, Lauren and Gabriella; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Macie; one sister, Patricia O'Shaughnessy; one niece, Catherine VanDenBerghe; and one aunt, Doris Oliver. He was predeceased by both parents and one brother, Donald F. VanDenBerghe in 1953.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Pete's memory to: Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd. Manchester, NH 03102. (www.manchesteranimalshelter.org).
