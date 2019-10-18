Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Fernand "Fern" Gelinas died on his 92nd birthday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 15, 1927, he was the son of Joseph and Yvonne (Caron) Gelinas.



He was educated in the Manchester Catholic school system. He graduated from St. Anthony School and also attended New Hampshire College.



He was a veteran of the



Fern spent nearly 35 years in the baking industry starting off in route sales with Genest Baking Co. and retiring as a district manager with the Nissen Baking Co.



He was active in Manchester government, first serving as chairman of the Zoning Board of Adjustment then as alderman for Manchester's Ward 7 and chairman of the police commission with the Manchester Police Department.



Fern was active in fraternal affairs. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, both 3rd and 4th degree; a Past Grand Knight with Our Lady of the Cedars Council # 5260, Manchester; and on the state council level, he was a former district deputy. He was also a member of Stevens- Buswell Post #54, The American Legion, Bedford.



He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church and a faithful member of the League of 1000 Men of the Precious Blood, both in Manchester.



Family members include his sons, David and his wife, Deborah, both of Manchester, and Donald and his wife, Darlene, both of Florida; a brother, Norman "Norm" Gelinas and his wife, Lillian, both of Manchester; his only grandson, Matthew Gelinas and his wife, Christina, both of Amherst; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Fern was predeceased by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jeanette L. (Gagnon) Gelinas, who died in 2008; his three sisters, Marie Biron, Helen Moquin and Gertrude Lavoie; and his brother Andrew "Andy" Gelinas.



SERVICES: Services are private.



Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at







