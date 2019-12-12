Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM South Church 27 Pleasant St. Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Fernand Jules Prevost, 83, died on Dec. 9, 2019, in Concord Hospital.



He was the beloved husband of 62 years of Myrna (Braley) Prevost. A towering figure in the education community, Ferd was a fierce advocate for mathematics education, a steadfast member of South Church, and an extraordinarily devoted husband and father.



Born in Dracut, Mass., on Feb. 17, 1936, he was the son of Frank and Eva Prevost. He was raised in Hudson.



In 1953, he graduated from Alvirne High School. He went on to Keene Teachers College, where, at the suggestion of some astute high school teachers, he pursued a bachelor's degree in mathematics education. It was also where he met Myrna, and they quickly fell in love. Ferd ultimately decided to convert from Catholicism to Congregationalism so Myrna would marry him. In 1957, they were married at Union Congregational Church in Hebron.



Ferd began his teaching career at public schools in Troy and Hanover. In 1963, he and Myrna moved to Concord, where he began a 30-year career as a mathematics education consultant with the State Department of Education. He worked extensively with school districts on curriculum development, and presented countless workshops for teachers with the goal of making mathematics classrooms vibrant and dynamic learning centers.



In addition to his state responsibilities, Ferd served as an adjunct professor at the University of New Hampshire and Boston University. He obtained a master's in teaching and mathematics from the University of New Hampshire, and a doctorate in mathematics education from Boston University. He also co-authored a number of math textbooks for Silver Burdett, somehow finding time to write at night and on weekends.



From 1999 to 2007, Ferd co-directed the New Hampshire Impact Center, focused on professional development of middle school teachers, at Plymouth State University.



Ferd was a founding member of the New Hampshire Teachers of Mathematics (NHTM), and an active member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. In 1994, NHTM honored him with the creation of the Fernand J. Prevost Mathematics Teaching Award. In 2007, the Keene State College Alumni Association recognized Ferd at a ceremony in celebration of 50 years of dedication to mathematics education in New Hampshire. In 2013, he received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from Keene State College.



Ferd joined South Church in 1964. Over the years he served in practically every aspect of church life, including serving as a deacon and church council president.



Despite his many accomplishments, Ferd remained humble throughout his life. He was a man of deep integrity and compassion. His love of family was profound. He loved a good laugh - no joke was too corny. He enjoyed stamp collecting, classical music, theater, reading, and bottomless cups of black coffee. His signature eggnog will be missed for many Christmases to come.



Family members include his wife Myrna; his children, Kira Meeken and her husband David, Lisa Sandler and her husband Timothy, Richard Prevost and Darren Prevost; his grandchildren, Aaron Meeken, Max Sandler, Tess Sandler, Sophia Prevost, Hannah Prevost and Alex Prevost; and his brother, Frank Prevost.



He was predeceased by his siblings, Jasper, Conrad, Hector and Ruth.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord.



A celebration of Ferd's life is planned for Monday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. in South Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Church

